Willow TV Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers, 43rd Match Strikers 186/5 20 overs Hurricanes 176/6 20 0vers. Adelaide Stri… https://t.co/wGabFcCrOT 1 minute ago

Nikhil sharma RT @ESPNcricinfo: Despite Miller's heroics at the end, Strikers get a W and move to second on the #BBL09 table #BBL09 https://t.co/ccyAACZ… 2 minutes ago

FlashScore.com.au David Miller does all he can however a polised knock from Travis Head ensures Adelaide edge past Hobart Hurricanes… https://t.co/Ut5lRuSkq3 3 minutes ago

BBLcrowds.com A crowd of 6,184 at UTAS Stadium for the Hobart Hurricanes v Adelaide Strikers game. This is the lowest ever BBL… https://t.co/GjBqH7hwVw 4 minutes ago

ESPNcricinfo Despite Miller's heroics at the end, Strikers get a W and move to second on the #BBL09 table #BBL09… https://t.co/uHieZsc8YB 4 minutes ago

Cricket Live Scores HUR: 176/6 (20.0) v STR: 186/5 (20.0) - Match 43 Adelaide Strikers win by 10 runs #HURvSTR #STRvHUR #Cricket https://t.co/NRJBvxbxBH 5 minutes ago

NDTV Live Scores Match 43: Adelaide Strikers beat Hobart Hurricanes by 10 runs. #HOHvADS https://t.co/sQYRbBVLP0 https://t.co/O2RaRhxcQD 6 minutes ago