Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

China reports 4 more cases of new strain of coronavirus

CBC.ca Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
China reported four more cases of pneumonia believed to be caused by a new coronavirus strain, causing rising concern globally that a disease health officials do not yet fully understand could spread during a key holiday period.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published < > Embed
News video: Raw Video: Disease Expert On New Coronavirus Screenings At U.S. Airports

Raw Video: Disease Expert On New Coronavirus Screenings At U.S. Airports 04:03

 William Schaffner, MD is a professor of Preventative Medicine and Infectious Diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He spoke to KPIX 5 about the new strain of coronavirus from China and how and why three major U.S. international airports began to screen for the novel virus in passengers...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Travelers Arriving At JFK Airport From Central China Being Screened For Deadly Virus [Video]Travelers Arriving At JFK Airport From Central China Being Screened For Deadly Virus

Airline passengers arriving at JFK Airport from Central China are being screened for a new deadly virus; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:35Published

LAX, SFO, JFK To Begin Screening Passengers For New Virus Following Outbreak In China [Video]LAX, SFO, JFK To Begin Screening Passengers For New Virus Following Outbreak In China

Authorities will begin public health screening at Los Angeles International and two other U.S. airports in response to an outbreak of a new coronavirus in China, officials announced Friday.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

China's coronavirus cases likely grossly underestimated, study says

The number of cases in an outbreak of a new strain of coronavirus in China is likely to have been grossly underestimated, according to a new study, which warns...
CTV News Also reported by •Reuters

Thailand reports case of coronavirus from China

Thailand reports case of coronavirus from ChinaBANGKOK (AP) — A Chinese visitor to Thailand has been confirmed to be infected with a new strain of coronavirus that has been linked to a pneumonia outbreak in...
WorldNews


Tweets about this

CBCHealth

CBC Health News China reports 4 more cases of new strain of coronavirus https://t.co/ldhtz28SCO https://t.co/SJoxsoy2ya 26 seconds ago

rumijulie

Julie 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 RT @CP24: China reports 4 more cases in viral pneumonia outbreak https://t.co/1bveu0GgwG https://t.co/bIL7RhG3ND 3 minutes ago

almberg70

Madeleine Almberg China Reports 4 More Cases in Viral Pneumonia Outbreak https://t.co/KX8750DWOX 3 minutes ago

RomaisaDerby

Roma🌸. RT @TIME: China reports 4 more cases in viral pneumonia outbreak https://t.co/o29uNVfqj1 4 minutes ago

AmuraoVonn

Richie Oaruma 美 RT @manilabulletin: China reports 4 more cases in viral pneumonia outbreak https://t.co/rRvMVa9WkM https://t.co/yNmJ4c8soc 5 minutes ago

Margaret91448

Margaret9 Farrell China reports 4 more cases in viral pneumonia outbreak - ABC News https://t.co/FJjL0ieyqG 6 minutes ago

CBCWorldNews

CBC World News China reports 4 more cases of new strain of coronavirus https://t.co/36Vcx7Lc1i https://t.co/x6Nmbubh6D 6 minutes ago

manilabulletin

Manila Bulletin News China reports 4 more cases in viral pneumonia outbreak https://t.co/rRvMVa9WkM https://t.co/yNmJ4c8soc 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.