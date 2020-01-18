Rare coin of Britain’s King Edward VIII fetches record price

1 day ago < > Embed Credit: Wochit News - Published Rare British Coin Sells For $1.3 million 00:32 A rare coin featuring Britain's King Edward VIII has sold for a record £1 million ($1.3 million). The Royal Mint, which makes all coins for the United Kingdom, said it had sold the coin to a private collector. According to CNN, the coin is known as one of the most coveted coins in the world. It was...