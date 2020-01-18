Rare coin of Britain’s King Edward VIII fetches record price
Saturday, 18 January 2020 () LONDON (AP) — One of the world’s rarest coins, a gold piece bearing the image of Britain’s King Edward VIII before his abdication, has sold for 1 million pounds ($1.3 million), setting a new record for a British coin. The historical oddity shows Edward, the uncle of Queen Elizabeth II, before he relinquished the throne […]
