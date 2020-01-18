Global  

Rare coin of Britain’s King Edward VIII fetches record price

Seattle Times Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — One of the world’s rarest coins, a gold piece bearing the image of Britain’s King Edward VIII before his abdication, has sold for 1 million pounds ($1.3 million), setting a new record for a British coin. The historical oddity shows Edward, the uncle of Queen Elizabeth II, before he relinquished the throne […]
News video: Rare British Coin Sells For $1.3 million

Rare British Coin Sells For $1.3 million 00:32

 A rare coin featuring Britain's King Edward VIII has sold for a record £1 million ($1.3 million). The Royal Mint, which makes all coins for the United Kingdom, said it had sold the coin to a private collector. According to CNN, the coin is known as one of the most coveted coins in the world. It was...

