BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Midfielder Casemiro scored a brace to give Real Madrid a 2-1 home win over Sevilla in the Spanish league on Saturday. The victory lifted Madrid into the lead and three points ahead of second-place Barcelona before the defending champions host Granada on Sunday. Barcelona holds the tiebreaker with Madrid on goal […]



