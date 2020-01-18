Haaland, 19, scores hat trick on dream debut for Dortmund

BERLIN (AP) — Norwegian teenager Erling Haaland scored a hat trick on his debut to help Borussia Dortmund come from two goals down and win 5-3 at Augsburg on Saturday. The 19-year-old Haaland, who came on in the 56th minute after Florian Niederlechner had put the home side 3-1 up, needed just three minutes to […]

