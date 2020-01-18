Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Russia’s Putin says he opposes unlimited presidential term

Seattle Times Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Saturday that he opposes the idea of an unlimited term in office for the country’s leader like the system that existed in the Soviet Union. Putin’s comment at a meeting with World War II veterans in St. Petersburg came days after he called for constitutional changes that […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Russian Government Resigns as Putin Proposes Power Extension

Russian Government Resigns as Putin Proposes Power Extension 01:26

 Russian Government Resigns as Putin Proposes Power Extension The extraordinary resignation of the entire Russian government was announced by Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Wednesday. Medvedev will also resign. The move comes in response to proposed constitutional amendments by Russian...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

How Putin's shake-up could keep him in power past 2024 [Video]How Putin's shake-up could keep him in power past 2024

Russia's ruling party on Thursday unanimously backed President Vladimir Putin's surprise choice for prime minister, Mikhail Mishustin, a man with almost no political profile. But why was he picked?..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:37Published

Putin consolidates power: Russian govt resigns to set off constitutional changes | OneIndia News [Video]Putin consolidates power: Russian govt resigns to set off constitutional changes | OneIndia News

In a shocking move, Russian President Vladimir Putin has set off changes that are designed to clear the way for him to extend his 20-year presidential rule and also give him sweeping powers. On..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:18Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Russia: Putin proposes more powers for parliament

Vladimir Putin said parliament should be granted more powers, including the ability to select the prime minister. The Russian president's term will end in 2024,...
Deutsche Welle

Putin speeds up efforts to expand his Russian rule

President Vladimir Putin on Thursday proposed sweeping reforms to Russia’s constitution under the veneer of strengthening democracy, but his critics say the...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Jerusalem PostDeutsche WellePRAVDASeattle TimesWorldNewsMid-DayReuters

Tweets about this

texsaspost

texaspost Russia's Putin says he opposes unlimited presidential term https://t.co/QX1bVtMjb4 https://t.co/VRTVbadXHP 1 minute ago

AbcBreakin

Abc News Breakin Russia's Putin says he opposes unlimited presidential term https://t.co/vRZRwvFiwK https://t.co/lT0xlGHcfY 10 minutes ago

molzahn100

Fred Molzahn Russia's Putin says he opposes unlimited presidential term - ABC News - https://t.co/ahLS20ksGq via @ABC 25 minutes ago

msnindia

MSN India Putin says he opposes unlimited presidential term https://t.co/CYheDiDrtc 38 minutes ago

DA_DEMOCRATIC

DEMOCRATIC ACCENT Russia’s Putin says he opposes unlimited presidential term https://t.co/7JTsLZcMp6 50 minutes ago

tt3091

tt3091 Russia’s Putin says he opposes unlimited presidential termt3_eqjtqz 1 hour ago

somsirsa

Somsirsa Chatterjee In Power Since 2000, Russia’s Vladimir Putin Says He Opposes Unlimited Presidential Term https://t.co/CMeQDGWG3X https://t.co/L00nJXYRUs 1 hour ago

Traitors4Trump

TraitorsForTrump @AP: Russia's Putin Says He Opposes Unlimited Presidential Term Me: No sirree, a mere 30-year term will suit… https://t.co/JPefDKFwnR 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.