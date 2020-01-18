Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Boy arrested after shooting that killed 4 in small Utah town

Seattle Times Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
A boy armed with a gun killed three children and a woman inside a Utah home, then accompanied a fifth victim to a hospital, where he was arrested, police said Saturday. Police were still trying to piece together who’s who and what happened leading up to Friday night’s shooting in Granstville, a town of 11,000 […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

1 Hour After Shooting That Killed 1-Year-Old Boy In Dallas, 8 Year Old Gets Grazed Across Town [Video]1 Hour After Shooting That Killed 1-Year-Old Boy In Dallas, 8 Year Old Gets Grazed Across Town

Only one hour after a 1-year-old boy was shot and killed in South Dallas, an 8 year old across town was grazed by a bullet early Sunday morning.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:26Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MikeReeseM

Michael Mikulin RT @jo_williams5: Boy arrested after shooting that killed 4 in small Utah town https://t.co/y3IvuIXf4l #SmartNews 4 seconds ago

FelisaX

Felisa X @TheBlackChannel WE AUTOMATICALLY KNOW BY THE TITLE WHO DID THE SHOOTING./m.startribune.com/boy-arrested-after-shoo… https://t.co/Upp9g57VQj 1 minute ago

CatDog_888

Deputy White Boy arrested after shooting that killed 4 in small Utah town #SmartNews https://t.co/52arWx11VI 3 minutes ago

kentpg

Paul Kent Boy arrested after shooting that killed 4 in small Utah town https://t.co/JnlESFfxYx #SmartNews 5 minutes ago

MindyRosier

Mindy Rosier-Rayburn Boy arrested after shooting that killed 4 in small Utah town https://t.co/U2C8vW87bp #SmartNews 5 minutes ago

NotFromOff

FROM OFF Boy arrested after shooting that killed 4 in small Utah town - ABC News https://t.co/iQl47uqqeG via @GoogleNews 5 minutes ago

BlkAngelT

Tusshar Krrishna Boy arrested after shooting that killed 4 in small Utah town https://t.co/87JQEtPB9z 5 minutes ago

SusanFo19056498

Susan RT @bennydiego: Boy arrested after shooting that killed 4 in small Utah town https://t.co/qAmiKrce8D 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.