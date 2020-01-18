Global  

Coming around again: Famous ice disk seems to be re-forming

Seattle Times Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
What goes around comes around. An ice disk appears to be forming in the same Maine river where an usually large one formed last winter and quickly gained international fame. The City of Westbrook tweeted an aerial view of the disk in the Presumpscot River with the message: “ICE BREAKING NEWS: Ice Disk 2020 is […]
