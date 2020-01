Sestriere announces bid for 2029 Alpine skiing worlds Saturday, 18 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

SESTRIERE, Italy (AP) — Sestriere has announced its candidacy for the 2029 Alpine skiing world championships in a bid to bring a major event back to the Italian slopes of the 2006 Turin Olympics. Sestriere already hosted the worlds in 1997. “The Italian Winter Sports Federation expresses the utmost support for a candidacy which, if […] 👓 View full article

