Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Feathers grew differently on dinosaurs and birds

Hindu Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
A fossil of a fierce little Chinese dinosaur dubbed the “dancing dragon” that lived 120 million years ago is showing scientists that feathers grew di
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Robot uses feathers from real pigeons to fly [Video]Robot uses feathers from real pigeons to fly

It’s a bird! It’s a robot! It’s… both?! 🐦🤖

Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com]     Duration: 00:51Published

‘PigeonBot’ could help scientists develop drones that mimic birds [Video]‘PigeonBot’ could help scientists develop drones that mimic birds

Credit: Lentink Lab / Stanford University Scientists have designed a flying robot using real pigeon feathers, that can manoeuvre in the air as nimbly as a bird. Scientists believe they are a step..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GODZILLASLAYS65

Cheryl Amber Dotson 'Dancing dragon' shows feathers grew differently on dinosaurs and birds https://t.co/8s7UK7LmTN via @YouTube 1 day ago

evornithology

Dan Baldassarre Get a load of this frickin thing. https://t.co/1lSkjVt2pu 3 days ago

susan_borts

Susan Borts RT @lillith6: Fossil of new feathered raptor called 'dancing dragon' found in China bridges evolution gap ... https://t.co/o5G8VigLkP via @… 5 days ago

lillith6

Lillian Fossil of new feathered raptor called 'dancing dragon' found in China bridges evolution gap ... https://t.co/o5G8VigLkP via @MailOnline 5 days ago

Lord_Allaurus

1-Rutheniumsulfid-5-Goldsulfid-Allose RT @IKnowDino: "Dancing dragon"--such a great name for a #dinosaur https://t.co/Y6zJRl8q6V https://t.co/xGeIopDwWM 5 days ago

IKnowDino

I Know Dino "Dancing dragon"--such a great name for a #dinosaur https://t.co/Y6zJRl8q6V https://t.co/xGeIopDwWM 5 days ago

doctorneilsmith

Dr.Neil Smith, D.O. 'Dancing dragon' shows feathers grew differently on dinosaurs and birds https://t.co/ETcJNW0rUU 5 days ago

ChecKtheCircuiT

Adam🌴 aka ChEcKtheCiRcUiT🔌 aka FuriousFievel✡ Fossil of new feathered raptor called 'dancing dragon' found in China bridges evolution gap between dinosaurs and b… https://t.co/voBjoJWdEy 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.