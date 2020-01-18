Global  

Bundesliga: Erling Haaland is Borussia Dortmund's hat-trick hero

Deutsche Welle Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Borussia Dortmund restarted their Bundesliga campaign, and showed both their best and worst sides. Newly-signed Norwegian talent Erling Haaland stole the show, reminding Europe that sometimes the hype is real.
Meet the future of Norwegian football: Erling Haaland [Video]Meet the future of Norwegian football: Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland just signed with Borussia Dortmund and we can't wait to watch him shine. And who knows, he might just become one of the best strikers in the world.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:36Published

Teenage star Haaland signs for Dortmund [Video]Teenage star Haaland signs for Dortmund

SHOWS: UNKNOWN LOCATION (RECENT) (BVB - MUST COURTESY BVB) (MUTE) 1. VARIOUS OF BVB PROMOTIONAL VIDEO ANNOUNCING THAT ERLING HAALAND IS JOINING BORUSSIA DORTMUND 2. (SOUNDBITE) (English) ERLING

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:38Published


Haaland could make Dortmund debut at Augsburg

Borussia Dortmund boss Lucien Favre will make a late call on whether to hand Erling Haaland a Bundesliga debut at Augsburg this weekend. Dortmund beat off...
SoccerNews.com

´I´ve always liked this club´ – Haaland happy to have picked Dortmund over Man Utd

Erling Haaland said an immediate good feeling about Borussia Dortmund persuaded him to join the Bundesliga club instead of Manchester United. Premier League...
SoccerNews.com


fbtalents1

Football Talents Detection For his first match with Borussia Dortmund, Erling Braut Håland ( 19 Years Old ) he scored a hat-trick in 34' minut… https://t.co/4BwPRbW5tN 2 minutes ago

RSaenzCNN

RAUL SAENZ RT @CNNFC: ⚽ Champions League ⚽ Austrian Bundesliga ⚽ Austrian Cup ⚽ German Bundesliga Erling Braut Haaland has now scored a hat-trick in… 9 minutes ago

sportstarweb

Sportstar ICYMI: Borussia Dortmund's new signing Erling Haaland struck a hat-trick as Lucien Favre's side beat Augsburg 5-3 a… https://t.co/0xqJoZpeQu 10 minutes ago

CNNFC

CNN Football ⚽ Champions League ⚽ Austrian Bundesliga ⚽ Austrian Cup ⚽ German Bundesliga Erling Braut Haaland has now scored a… https://t.co/Eh6ZthEwX3 15 minutes ago

Andressrios7

Andrés Ríos RT @OkeyDeportes: #Fútbol 🇩🇪 ⚽️ 🏟️ | Debut soñado: Erling Haaland anota ‘hat-trick’ con Borussia Dortmund. https://t.co/nXni7t8Z3j @Erling… 29 minutes ago

OkeyDeportes

OkeyDeportes #Fútbol 🇩🇪 ⚽️ 🏟️ | Debut soñado: Erling Haaland anota ‘hat-trick’ con Borussia Dortmund. https://t.co/nXni7t8Z3j… https://t.co/P7u6nUQe7m 35 minutes ago

WhaleBets_com

WhaleBets 56' Comes on for his debut 🏃‍♂️ 59' Scores with his first touch ⚽️ 70' Puts Dortmund into the lead ⚽️⚽️ 79' Scores… https://t.co/NAJddi8jvT 36 minutes ago

D_OF_SantaRosa

DOUGLAS OLSON The hype is justified. 23 minutes after coming on to make his Bundesliga debut, 19-year-old Erling Haaland complet… https://t.co/aN029gFdEq 39 minutes ago

