LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, will no longer use the titles "royal highness" or receive public funds after a deal was struck for them to step aside as senior royals. The palace says the couple will repay some 2.4 million pounds of taxpayers' money that was spent renovating