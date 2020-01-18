Global  

Thousands gather for Women’s March rallies across the US

Seattle Times Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Thousands gathered in cities across the country Saturday as part of the nationwide Women’s March rallies focused on issues such as climate change, pay equity, reproductive rights and immigration. Hundred showed up in New York City and thousands in Washington, D.C. for the rallies, which aim to harness the political power of […]
News video: Thousands Take To Manhattan Streets For Women's March

Thousands Take To Manhattan Streets For Women's March 00:22

 “Rise and roar” was the rallying cry at the fourth annual Women’s March through New York City.

Thousands gather for Women's March rallies across U.S.

Thousands gathered in cities across the country Saturday as part of the nationwide Women's March rallies focused on issues such as climate change, pay equity,...
