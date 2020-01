Facing Senate trial crunch, Dems blitzing Iowa, early states Saturday, 18 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — As a winter storm barreled down on Iowa, Elizabeth Warren’s campaign team struggled with whether to scrap a town hall scheduled at the old Maytag headquarters. There was more than weather at play as the Massachusetts senator’s campaign monitored the forecast and called expected attendees to gauge their willingness to brave […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources DNC Announces Busy Early Voting State Debate Schedule for 2020 Candidates The Democratic National Committee announced a whirlwind debate schedule for 2020 candidates in the early states at the start of the year. Veuer’s Justin Kircher Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:04Published on December 12, 2019 You Might Like

Tweets about this