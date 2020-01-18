Global  

Prince Harry and Meghan give up royal titles, public funding

CBC.ca Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will no longer be working members of the Royal Family and will, therefore, no longer use royal titles, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace.
News video: Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan to drop HRH titles

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan to drop HRH titles 01:26

 Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are to drop their HRH titles and will be "required to step back from royal duties".

Harry And Meghan Stripped Of 'Royal Highness' Titles, Will No Longer Receive Public Funding [Video]Harry And Meghan Stripped Of 'Royal Highness' Titles, Will No Longer Receive Public Funding

Buckingham Palace said Harry and Meghan will cease to be working members of the royal family when the new arrangements take effect in “spring 2020.”

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:25Published

Plan Unveiled For Prince Harry, Meghan Markle To Give Up Royal Duties [Video]Plan Unveiled For Prince Harry, Meghan Markle To Give Up Royal Duties

Buckingham Palace and Queen Elizabeth II unveiled the plan on Saturday. CBS News' Gwen Baumgardner reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:41Published


Prince Harry and Meghan lose HRH titles, will 'no longer receive public funds': Queen

Prince Harry and Meghan lose HRH titles, will 'no longer receive public funds': QueenMeghan Markle and Prince Harry will lose their HRH titles and will "no longer receive public funds" after stepping back as senior members of the Royal Family,...
New Zealand Herald

Prince Harry, Meghan to drop 'royal highness' titles

London, Jan 19 (IANS) UK's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle will no longer use the prestigious titles His and Her Royal Highness (HRH) and will not...
Sify

