Gio Reyna youngest American to play in Bundesliga at age 17

Seattle Times Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
AUGSBURG, Germany (AP) — Gio Reyna became the youngest American to play in the Bundesliga when he made his league debut for Borussia Dortmund on Saturday. Aged 17 years, 2 months, 5 days, Reyna came on in the 72nd minute at Augsburg and was booked in the 76th, with his performance impressing Dortmund coach Lucien […]
