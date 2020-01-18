Gio Reyna youngest American to play in Bundesliga at age 17

Saturday, 18 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

AUGSBURG, Germany (AP) — Gio Reyna became the youngest American to play in the Bundesliga when he made his league debut for Borussia Dortmund on Saturday. Aged 17 years, 2 months, 5 days, Reyna came on in the 72nd minute at Augsburg and was booked in the 76th, with his performance impressing Dortmund coach Lucien […] 👓 View full article

