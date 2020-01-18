Global  

DOJ: Rod Rosenstein authorized release to news media of Strzok-Page texts about Trump

USATODAY.com Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Rod Rosenstein said he authorized the release of the Lisa Page and Peter Strzok messages because he thought they would become public anyway.
Peter Strzok: FBI And DOJ Violated My Free Speech, Privacy Rights [Video]Peter Strzok: FBI And DOJ Violated My Free Speech, Privacy Rights

Peter Strzok, the former FBI agent who was fired after his unfavorable texts about now-President Trump were made public, is asserting that both the FBI and the Department of Justice violated his free..

Credit: GeoBeats     Duration: 00:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Rod Rosenstein says he made call to release Strzok-Page texts

Peter Strzok and Lisa Page filed separate lawsuits against the Justice Department last year.
Politico


