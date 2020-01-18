Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

UK: Prince Harry and Meghan to lose 'royal highness' titles, give up public funds

Deutsche Welle Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
The couple are also set to return the controversial 2.4 million pounds ($3.1 million) of taxpayers' money they received to make home improvements. The Queen said she was pleased a "constructive" solution had been found.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan to drop HRH titles

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan to drop HRH titles 01:26

 Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are to drop their HRH titles and will be "required to step back from royal duties".

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Queen Elizabeth Weighs In On Harry And Meghan's Future [Video]Queen Elizabeth Weighs In On Harry And Meghan's Future

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will no longer be working members of Britain’s royal family. According to Reuters, the pair will also cease using their “royal highness” titles as they embark on..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published

Megxit Update: Harry And Meghan Will Cease Being Working Royals [Video]Megxit Update: Harry And Meghan Will Cease Being Working Royals

British royals Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will no longer be working members of Britain’s royal family. Buckingham Palace announced Saturday the pair will not use their “royal highness”..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Prince Harry, Meghan will no longer use 'royal highness' titles

Prince Harry and Meghan will no longer use their 'royal highness' titles or receive public funds for royal duties, Buckingham Palace announced Saturday.
CTV News Also reported by •SifySeattle TimesTIMEChicago S-TBristol PostIndiaTimesUSATODAY.comSBSIndependentNYTimes.com

Factbox - Britain's retiring royals: who are Harry and Meghan?

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will no longer be working members of Britain's monarchy, will forgo public funds and will repay money spent on refurbishing...
Reuters


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.