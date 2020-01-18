Stephens, Gilkeson carry VMI over The Citadel 88-79 Saturday, 18 January 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Jake Stephens had 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead five VMI players in double figures as the Keydets broke their seven-game losing streak, topping The Citadel 88-79 on Saturday. Garrett Gilkeson added 16 points for the Keydets. Myles Lewis chipped in 12, Sean Conway scored 12 and Greg Parham had […] 👓 View full article

