Stephens, Gilkeson carry VMI over The Citadel 88-79

Seattle Times Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Jake Stephens had 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead five VMI players in double figures as the Keydets broke their seven-game losing streak, topping The Citadel 88-79 on Saturday. Garrett Gilkeson added 16 points for the Keydets. Myles Lewis chipped in 12, Sean Conway scored 12 and Greg Parham had […]
