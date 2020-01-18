EliteWilson3 (Offseason Mode) RT @ByNateUlrich: The warrant for Odell Beckham Jr.’s arrest has been rescinded, the New Orleans Police Department wrote in an email respon… 28 seconds ago BCNN1 Warrant for Odell Beckham Jr. rescinded in butt-swat case https://t.co/LNYck4R4yJ https://t.co/dMoIyChOFN 3 minutes ago Sherman Desselle RT @wdsu: Arrest warrant for Odell Beckham Jr. rescinded https://t.co/GC1i2xMzKF 3 minutes ago BorderlineGenius🤯 RT @thedailybeast: The New Orleans Police Department rescinded the arrest warrant for Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who… 4 minutes ago 🏈 Raechelle 🏈 RT @RuiterWrongFAN: Warrant for Odell Beckham Jr. rescinded in butt-swat case; Security guard elects not to press charges against #Browns W… 4 minutes ago John Simerman RT @NOLAnews: The latest on Odell Beckham Jr.: 👉 The warrant for his arrest in connection with a video that showed him slapping a male Sup… 5 minutes ago elle. RT @fox5dc: Warrant for Odell Beckham Jr. rescinded in butt-slap case https://t.co/w44GH0gzss 7 minutes ago Daryl Ruiter Warrant for Odell Beckham Jr. rescinded in butt-swat case; Security guard elects not to press charges against… https://t.co/U8RpiF8E3G 9 minutes ago