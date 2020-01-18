Global  

Warrant for Odell Beckham Jr. rescinded in butt-swat case

Seattle Times Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A misdemeanor simple battery warrant for Cleveland Browns wide receiver and former LSU star Odell Beckham Jr. has been rescinded, the New Orleans Police Department confirmed Saturday. The warrant was issued Thursday as video posted on social media appeared to show Beckham swatting a security officer’s buttocks during LSU’s locker room […]
News video: Police in New Orleans have issued an arrest warrant for Odell Beckham, Junior for simple battery in connection with an incident

Police in New Orleans have issued an arrest warrant for Odell Beckham, Junior for simple battery in connection with an incident

 Police in New Orleans have issued an arrest warrant for Odell Beckham Junior for simple battery in connection with an incident in LSU&apos;s locker room

Arrest Warrant Issued for Odell Beckham Jr.

Arrest Warrant Issued for Odell Beckham Jr. The New Orleans Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Beckham Jr. was in New Orleans for the..

Car Expert Breaks Down Athlete Cars (Odell Beckham Jr, LeBron James)

Car expert Michael Prichinello breaks down the cars of athletes, including Odell Beckham Jr., Shaquille O'Neal, David Beckham, LeBron James, John Cena, Lewis Hamilton, Hendrik Lundqvist and Lionel..

Two videos of Cleveland Browns player Odell Beckham Jr. were shared widely on social media this week — and one has him in legal trouble.
The New Orleans police department have issued an arrest warrant for Odell Beckham Jr. The Cleveland Browns wide receiver faces a charge of simple battery after a...
TheIggyEffect

EliteWilson3 (Offseason Mode) RT @ByNateUlrich: The warrant for Odell Beckham Jr.’s arrest has been rescinded, the New Orleans Police Department wrote in an email respon… 28 seconds ago

bcnn1

BCNN1 Warrant for Odell Beckham Jr. rescinded in butt-swat case https://t.co/LNYck4R4yJ https://t.co/dMoIyChOFN 3 minutes ago

ShermanWDSU

Sherman Desselle RT @wdsu: Arrest warrant for Odell Beckham Jr. rescinded https://t.co/GC1i2xMzKF 3 minutes ago

jaywise3

BorderlineGenius🤯 RT @thedailybeast: The New Orleans Police Department rescinded the arrest warrant for Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who… 4 minutes ago

ReddHeadd_13

🏈 Raechelle 🏈 RT @RuiterWrongFAN: Warrant for Odell Beckham Jr. rescinded in butt-swat case; Security guard elects not to press charges against #Browns W… 4 minutes ago

johnsimerman

John Simerman RT @NOLAnews: The latest on Odell Beckham Jr.: 👉 The warrant for his arrest in connection with a video that showed him slapping a male Sup… 5 minutes ago

live_laugh_LO

elle. RT @fox5dc: Warrant for Odell Beckham Jr. rescinded in butt-slap case https://t.co/w44GH0gzss 7 minutes ago

RuiterWrongFAN

Daryl Ruiter Warrant for Odell Beckham Jr. rescinded in butt-swat case; Security guard elects not to press charges against… https://t.co/U8RpiF8E3G 9 minutes ago

