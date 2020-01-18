No. 9 Florida State rallies past Miami in OT, 83-79
Saturday, 18 January 2020 () CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — The No. 9-ranked Florida State Seminoles forced 24 turnovers, including three in a row in overtime, and rallied from a nine-point deficit in the final 4:33 of regulation Saturday to earn their ninth consecutive victory by beating Miami 83-79. Sophomore Devin Vassell set a career high for the second consecutive […]
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Miami Hurricanes guard DJ Vasiljevic had averaged 39 minutes over the previous four games when he asked coach Jim Larranaga this week... Seattle Times Also reported by •ESPN •FOX Sports
