No. 9 Florida State rallies past Miami in OT, 83-79

Saturday, 18 January 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — The No. 9-ranked Florida State Seminoles forced 24 turnovers, including three in a row in overtime, and rallied from a nine-point deficit in the final 4:33 of regulation Saturday to earn their ninth consecutive victory by beating Miami 83-79. Sophomore Devin Vassell set a career high for the second consecutive […] 👓 View full article

