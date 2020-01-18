Payne’s career game helps Florida beat No. 4 Auburn 69-47
Saturday, 18 January 2020 () GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Omar Payne had the best game of his college career, finishing with 19 points and 11 rebounds, and led Florida to a 69-47 victory over No. 4 Auburn on Saturday. Payne, a freshman from Kissimmee, was widely considered an afterthought in Florida’s highly touted recruiting class. Against the Tigers, he looked […]
