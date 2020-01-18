Global  

Payne’s career game helps Florida beat No. 4 Auburn 69-47

Seattle Times Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Omar Payne had the best game of his college career, finishing with 19 points and 11 rebounds, and led Florida to a 69-47 victory over No. 4 Auburn on Saturday. Payne, a freshman from Kissimmee, was widely considered an afterthought in Florida’s highly touted recruiting class. Against the Tigers, he looked […]
Brinson scores single-game record 37, NJIT tops N. Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — San Antonio Brinson ignited for 37 points — a single-game program record as well as his career best — and NJIT broke its...
Seattle Times

