RAY BAEZ Space is pitch black, so why will US Space Force members wear camo uniforms? https://t.co/ROy5UQqZjl https://t.co/bBus9FPOtk 20 minutes ago

Luis Fierro RT @jilevin: Space is pitch black, so why will US Space Force members wear camo uniforms? https://t.co/VThv45L8hJ 50 minutes ago

SysArch RT @dgreenbergs: Space is pitch black, so why will US Space Force members wear camo uniforms? https://t.co/5ovB3MxwRR #SpaceForce #SpaceisD… 1 hour ago

J Terrell Space is pitch black, so why will US Space Force members wear camo uniforms? https://t.co/v09XKUfdf5 via @usatoday 1 hour ago

LeaningLibertarian RT @Steffi_Cole: 🤔 Space is pitch black, so why will US Space Force members wear camo uniforms? https://t.co/OfruWd9IqP via @usatoday 1 hour ago

Shameful Right Space is pitch black, so why will US Space Force members wear camo uniforms? https://t.co/iESExIarq2 2 hours ago