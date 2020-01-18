Global  

National Archives removes exhibit that altered images of Women's March

Reuters Saturday, 18 January 2020
The U.S. National Archives, home to foundational documents such as the Bill of Rights, apologized on Saturday for altering images critical of President Donald Trump at an exhibit on women's fight for voting rights and said it had removed the display.
