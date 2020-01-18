National Archives removes exhibit that altered images of Women's March

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources National Archives apologizes for blurring picture of anti-Trump Women's March signs The Archives said the photo was "not an archival record" and was instead a photo used as a promotional graphic for an exhibit on women's suffrage.

USATODAY.com 10 hours ago



National Archives says it was wrong to alter images WASHINGTON — Officials at the National Archives on Saturday said they would remove from display an altered photo of the 2017 Women’s March in which signs...

Seattle Times 8 hours ago





Tweets about this