Howard’s 42 points power Marquette past Georgetown, 84-80 Saturday, 18 January 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

WASHINGTON (AP) — Markus Howard scored half of Marquette’s total points and Koby McEwen hit four free throws in the final nine seconds as the Golden Eagles held off Georgetown to earn an 84-80 Big East Conference victory on Saturday afternoon. Howard was second in the nation with a 27.3 points-per-game average through 16 games […] 👓 View full article

