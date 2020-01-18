Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

What to Watch From U.F.C. 246: Cowboy vs. McGregor

NYTimes.com Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Conor McGregor, the U.F.C.’s biggest star, is back in the octagon after spending all of 2019 away from mixed martial arts.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: McGregor set to return to octogon after making weight for UFC 246

McGregor set to return to octogon after making weight for UFC 246 02:07

 Conor McGregor excited to return to octagon at UFC 246 after making weight for welterweight fight with Donald Cerrone

Recent related videos from verified sources

Conor McGregor Seems To Have Bounced Back From A Series Of Mistakes [Video]Conor McGregor Seems To Have Bounced Back From A Series Of Mistakes

After Conor McGregor lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov he made a lot of mistakes. McGregor became violent, throwing a metal dolly at a bus, smashing a window and injuring UFC athletes. According to Business..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Conor McGregor Said He Never Spoke To Tyson Fury About Training Him For The UFC [Video]Conor McGregor Said He Never Spoke To Tyson Fury About Training Him For The UFC

Tyson Fury announced last year he would switch from boxing to mixed-martial arts. He said: "I've been speaking to Conor about it and he will train me.” According to Business Insider, after the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tyson Fury having doubts over MMA career as he claims would only do ‘stand up’ fight without wrestling

Tyson Fury has revealed he’s having second thoughts on his switch to MMA. The ‘Gypsy King’ claimed he fancied swapping the boxing ring for the octagon and...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Independent

Kamaru Usman Twitter account hacked with vile messages about Conor McGregor’s girlfriend Dee Devlin posted and bank details leaked

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman had his Twitter account hacked, which saw vile tweets directed at Conor McGregor and his wife Dee Devlin. McGregor will...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Daily Star

You Might Like


Tweets about this

nm_wild_man

George RT @NGirrard: Breaking Down the Alarming Realities of Child Sex Trafficking in America—Jaco Booyens. How widespread is***trafficking in A… 36 seconds ago

jill_english

Jill English RT @thomasdaigle: What drove Prince Harry & Meghan to quit as senior royals. Our special report from London @CBCTheNational w/ @jill_englis… 57 seconds ago

parnsap_y

parnsap RT @NBCNews: WATCH: A koala was spotted licking rainwater from a road in Australia where unprecedented bushfires have killed what biologist… 57 seconds ago

BobBcomedy

Bob-B. @UnknownVariabl_ @taskersfinest1 @UPP_Polls Take your own advice "Lol get educated." All those photos are 100% REAL… https://t.co/FVxsBId6B2 1 minute ago

asa_yang

あさやん RT @TheRhythmSec: What are you capable of? Watch the thrilling FIRST clip from #TheRhythmSection, starring @BlakeLively and from the produc… 1 minute ago

hobbitinacyclon

The Hobbit @LaurenLIVEmore @Ruth92672226 @BongBong @RandPaul Weakening Ukraine? From what I read in the Trump call transcript,… https://t.co/jhhWhTa8c4 1 minute ago

Radarzone

Steve Reeder RT @Lynnoftrumpland: Illhan Omar needs to watch what real people think and do from her Country to fight the evil Satan has done. This clip… 2 minutes ago

ItsDenikaa

T. Denika💎 Man y’all tell me if “A Fall From Grace” worth the watch 10/10 good or what??? 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.