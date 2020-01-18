Global  

House Lays Out Case for Trump’s Conviction Days Before Senate Trial

NYTimes.com Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
The lengthy legal brief from Democratic lawmakers is the opening volley in a high-stakes trial only seen twice before in history. The president’s lawyers are expected to respond to the charges soon.
News video: House votes to send Trump impeachment charges to Senate for trial

House votes to send Trump impeachment charges to Senate for trial 04:10

 RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: VOTE IN THE U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES VOTING ON SENDING TRUMP IMPEACHMENT CHARGES TO SENATE FOR TRIAL, SOUNDBITE HOUSE MINORITY LEADER, KEVIN MCCARTHY,

US watchdog says Trump White House 'broke the law' as Senate trial begins [Video]US watchdog says Trump White House 'broke the law' as Senate trial begins

US watchdog says Trump White House 'broke the law' as Senate trial begins

Senators Sworn In As Impeachment Trial Begins [Video]Senators Sworn In As Impeachment Trial Begins

On a day steeped in tradition and decorum, the Senate formally took over President Trump's impeachment case on Thursday as the chief justice of the Supreme Court and senators swore an oath to..

House sends impeachment of President Trump to Senate for trial, names 7 'managers' to prosecute case

House sends impeachment articles against President Trump to the Senate for trial and names 7 'managers' who will prosecute case  
Delawareonline Also reported by •WorldNewsUSATODAY.comIndependent

Naming of impeachment managers 'does not change a single thing': White House

The White House on Wednesday dismissed the naming of seven U.S. House of Representatives members to present the case that President Donald Trump should be...
Reuters Also reported by •Independent

