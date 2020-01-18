Global  

Report: Hank Azaria to quit voicing Apu on ‘The Simpsons’

Seattle Times Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hank Azaria says he has no plans to continue voicing the character of Apu on “The Simpsons,” according to an industry blog. But that isn’t to say the Indian immigrant convenience store owner Azaria brought alive for 30 years won’t live on. Producers and Fox Broadcasting Co. wouldn’t confirm to The […]
The problem with the outrage around 'The Simpsons' Hank Azaria and Apu

Hank Azaria's done with Apu Nahasapeemapetilon, and there's a lesson in the inevitable backlash that followed his announcement. The veteran actor behind many...
Why will Hank Azaria no longer voice Apu in The Simpsons and will the character still be in the show?

Why will Hank Azaria no longer voice Apu in The Simpsons and will the character still be in the show?Hank Azaria is stepping away from his role voicing the character of Apu in The Simpsons. (Picture: Getty/ FOX) Actor Hank Azaria, who voices the character of...
