Women's March: Thousands protest against Donald Trump

Deutsche Welle Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
Thousands of women have slammed the US president's assault on reproductive rights, climate change and immigration. One protester called Trump the "biggest bully in the world."
News video: Thousands Rally In Downtown LA For 4th Annual Women's March

Thousands Rally In Downtown LA For 4th Annual Women's March 01:32

 Thousands marched from Pershing Square to City Hall Saturday morning in a mass election year show of support for women's rights. Greg Mills reports.

Thousands turn out for 4th annual women's march in Denver [Video]Thousands turn out for 4th annual women's march in Denver

Thousands of people attended the fourth annual women&apos;s march in Denver on Saturday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:08Published

Women's March organizers hope to re-energize protests, draw thousands despite 'marcher fatigue'

Though the first Women's March drew millions of protesters, organizers hope recent events with Iran and Trump will draw thousands to rally Saturday
USATODAY.com

Thousands gather for Women’s March rallies across the US

WASHINGTON (AP) — Thousands gathered in cities across the country Saturday as part of the nationwide Women’s March rallies focused on issues such as climate...
Seattle Times Also reported by •PolitiFact

