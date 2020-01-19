Hogberg makes 40 saves, Senators beat Flames 5-2

Sunday, 19 January 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

OTTAWA (AP) — Marcus Hogberg made 40 saves and the Ottawa Senators beat the Calgary Flames 5-2 on Saturday to snap a nine-game losing streak. The Senators (17-23-8) were outshot 42-21, but Hogberg’s performance kept the Flames at bay. It was the 25-year-old goalie’s second NHL win in 13 career starts. Brady Tkachuk had a […] 👓 View full article

