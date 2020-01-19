Global  

Hogberg makes 40 saves, Senators beat Flames 5-2

Seattle Times Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
OTTAWA (AP) — Marcus Hogberg made 40 saves and the Ottawa Senators beat the Calgary Flames 5-2 on Saturday to snap a nine-game losing streak. The Senators (17-23-8) were outshot 42-21, but Hogberg’s performance kept the Flames at bay. It was the 25-year-old goalie’s second NHL win in 13 career starts. Brady Tkachuk had a […]
Marcus Hogberg makes multiple desperation saves in a save-of-the-year sequence [Video]Marcus Hogberg makes multiple desperation saves in a save-of-the-year sequence

Ottawa Senators goalie Marcus Hogberg makes a series of desperation saves to somehow deny the Detroit Red Wings in overtime and keep the game tied at 2

