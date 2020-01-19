No. 24 Illinois hangs on to beat Northwestern 75-71 Sunday, 19 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

CHAMPAIGN, Ill, (AP) — Trent Frazier scored 16 points, including hitting four 3-pointers, to lead No. 24 Illinois to a 75-71 win over Northwestern on Saturday. Illinois (13-4, 5-2 Big Ten) had five players in double figures. Ayo Dosunmu scored 14 points, Giorgi Bezhanishvili had 13, Kofi Cockburn 12 and Andres Feliz added 10. Illinois […] 👓 View full article

