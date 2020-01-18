Global  

'Simpsons' actor Hank Azaria will no longer voice Apu

Saturday, 18 January 2020
'Simpsons' actor Hank Azaria will no longer voice Apu‘The Simpsons’ actor Hank Azaria says he will no longer voice the character Apu amid ongoing controversy surrounding the alleged racial stereotyping of the character. ......
Simpsons' Hank Azaria will no longer voice Apu after years of controversy and racism accusations

Apu is an Indian immigrant who owns and manages a convenience store
Somerset Guardian

Simpsons actor Hank Azaria says he will no longer voice Apu

The announcement by white actor Hank Azaria follows accusations of racial stereotyping.
BBC News


CentCaps

Century Caps RT @AFP: 'Simpsons' actor Hank Azaria will no longer voice the Indian character Apu more than two years after accusations of racism marred… 2 minutes ago

WesleyCoughlan

Wesley Coughlan RT @CTVNews: 'Simpsons' actor Hank Azaria will no longer voice Apu https://t.co/uK2IBNNBHP https://t.co/4h9edsJxRa 6 minutes ago

CTVNews

CTV News 'Simpsons' actor Hank Azaria will no longer voice Apu https://t.co/uK2IBNNBHP https://t.co/4h9edsJxRa 7 minutes ago

QveenKita1795

Queer as I wanna be🤷🏿‍♀️💁🏿‍♀️🌈 RT @TMZ: The cartoon depiction has been accused of reinforcing racial stereotypes. (via @toofab) https://t.co/xn0KucTG1O 11 minutes ago

AFP

AFP news agency 'Simpsons' actor Hank Azaria will no longer voice the Indian character Apu more than two years after accusations of… https://t.co/17j8pgguJe 19 minutes ago

thisisuntitledl

Heart in Limbo RT @nowthisnews: UPDATE: Hank Azaria announced he will no longer voice the character of Apu on ‘The Simpsons’ after widespread criticism th… 24 minutes ago

durhamiteA

durhamiteA Simpsons actor Hank Azaria says he'll no longer voice Apu: 'We all agreed on it' https://t.co/wZN1PHFDnE 25 minutes ago

theprojecttv

The Project Hank Azaria will no longer voice the character of Apu on 'The Simpsons' after long-running complaints from those of… https://t.co/0pzraos3cD 31 minutes ago

