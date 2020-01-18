Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Real pull ahead as Casemiro double downs Sevilla

WorldNews Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Real pull ahead as Casemiro double downs SevillaTwo goals from Casemiro pushed Real Madrid to the top of LaLiga after a 2-1 defeat of Sevilla. Zinedine Zidane’s side returned to domestic action after claiming victory over Atletico Madrid on penalties to take the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia on Sunday. Subsequently fielding a slightly diminished squad, with Eden Hazard, Gareth Bale and Sergio Ramos all absent, Los Blancos nevertheless extended their unbeaten league run to 11...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Real Madrid 2-1 Sevilla: Casemiro double frustrates Lopetegui

Real Madrid moved three points clear of Barcelona at the top of LaLiga as Casemiro’s double earned a hard-fought 2-1 win over Sevilla at Santiago Bernabeu....
SoccerNews.com

Casemiro turns goalscoring hero to keep Real Madrid on the charge

If Real Madrid end the season as LaLiga champions, they may well look back on this win over Sevilla – and the performance of Casemiro – as a defining moment....
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •FOX Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

worldnewsdotcom

World News Network Real pull ahead as #Casemiro double downs Sevilla #RealMadrid #Sevilla #Laliga https://t.co/GAFi46vsRN https://t.co/gNg1SHr950 8 hours ago

AstonVillaFNH

Villa News Hound Real pull ahead as Casemiro double downs Sevilla #AVFC #UTV #VillaFamily #FNH https://t.co/tM4T1QcZtW 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.