Arsenal 1-1 Sheffield United: Fleck equaliser stuns Arteta's men

WorldNews Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Arsenal 1-1 Sheffield United: Fleck equaliser stuns Arteta's menArsenal missed the chance to go level on points with Tottenham after John Fleck scored a late equaliser for Sheffield United in a 1-1 draw at Emirates Stadium. The Blades arrived in North London having lost their two previous Premier League away games but restricted Arsenal's chances before...
News video: Premier League match preview: Arsenal v Sheffield United

Premier League match preview: Arsenal v Sheffield United 01:19

 Sheffield United head to the Emirates to play against Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday January 18.

Recent related news from verified sources

Arsenal 1-1 Sheffield United: Fleck equaliser stuns Arteta´s men

Arsenal missed the chance to go level on points with Tottenham after John Fleck scored a late equaliser for Sheffield United in a 1-1 draw at Emirates Stadium....
SoccerNews.com

Arsenal vs Sheffield United: Five things we learned as the Blades rescue point with late goal at the Emirates

Arsenal 1-1 Sheffield United: John Fleck's late equaliser earned Sheffield United a point and frustrated the hosts, who led through Gabriel Martinelli's...
Independent


sunsetcity2

sunsetcity Arsenal missed the chance to go level on points with Tottenham after John Fleck scored a late equaliser for Sheffie… https://t.co/2a6q6IM51k 6 minutes ago

ArsenalZone_Ind

Arsenal Zone Ind RT @afcstuff: Full-time: Arsenal 1-1 Sheffield United (Martinelli | Fleck). #afc https://t.co/8Vbzh1dpBO 7 minutes ago

sponsorqq

Sponsorqq Man of the Match Arsenal vs Sheffield United: John Fleck >>>https://t.co/wBBHm6Pb3R https://t.co/aIpQmoc27n 7 minutes ago

ArsenalZone_Ind

Arsenal Zone Ind RT @BBCSport: John Fleck's deflected strike clinched Sheffield United a draw at Arsenal. LIVE: https://t.co/F1Qh2GCco6 #bbcfootball #ARSS… 13 minutes ago

ArsenalZone_Ind

Arsenal Zone Ind RT @Squawka: The key winners and losers from Arsenal's 1-1 draw vs. Sheffield United. 👍👍👍 👎👎 By @iammoallim https://t.co/XCJaSEDvUM 13 minutes ago

NofNews_Kenya

NetworkOfNews Kenya John Fleck’s sweet strike secured Sheffield United a 1-1 draw at Arsenal © AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS LONDON, United… https://t.co/EY9fECPFCc 22 minutes ago

AyubshariffAyub

Ayubcfc💙 John Fleck’s late strike stuns Arsenal to gain Sheffield United a point https://t.co/AaRlDDn3Bq https://t.co/cVqrmPcf7Y 1 hour ago

phgNightmare

FPL Ahpai RT @wawaggmu: EPL FT: Watford 0-0 Tottenham FT: Arsenal 1-1 Sheffield United ⚽️ Martinelli 45' ⚽️ Fleck 83' FT: Brighton 1-1 Aston Villa… 1 hour ago

