Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Haaland sparkles with hat-trick on Dortmund debut

WorldNews Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Haaland sparkles with hat-trick on Dortmund debutBorussia Dortmund's new signing Erling Haaland scored a sensational hat-trick in 23 minutes on his debut to help his team come from two goals down and beat Augsburg 5-3 on Saturday.","content":"Borussia Dortmund's new signing Erling Haaland...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Meet the future of Norwegian football: Erling Haaland [Video]Meet the future of Norwegian football: Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland just signed with Borussia Dortmund and we can't wait to watch him shine. And who knows, he might just become one of the best strikers in the world.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:36Published

Teenage star Haaland signs for Dortmund [Video]Teenage star Haaland signs for Dortmund

SHOWS: UNKNOWN LOCATION (RECENT) (BVB - MUST COURTESY BVB) (MUTE) 1. VARIOUS OF BVB PROMOTIONAL VIDEO ANNOUNCING THAT ERLING HAALAND IS JOINING BORUSSIA DORTMUND 2. (SOUNDBITE) (English) ERLING

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

FC Augsburg 3-5 Borussia Dortmund: Erling Braut Haaland scores hat-trick on debut

Erling Braut Haaland scores a 23-minute hat-trick on his Borussia Dortmund debut to help his side come from two goals down and beat Augsburg.
BBC Sport

Haaland scores hat-trick on Dortmund debut

Erling Braut Haaland scores a 23-minute hat-trick on his Borussia Dortmund debut to help his side come from two goals down and beat Augsburg.
BBC News


Tweets about this

CanariesAddict

Canaries Addict Fiorentina beat Napoli to continue Gattuso's nightmare start Cherki sparkles as Lyon reach French Cup last 16 West… https://t.co/n3MRSxW0pF 4 hours ago

NofNews_Ghana

NetworkOfNews Ghana Norwegian rising star Erling Braut Haaland came off the bench to claim a hat-trick inside 20 minutes on his Borussi… https://t.co/snTG23ReoJ 4 hours ago

sportstarweb

Sportstar ICYMI: Borussia Dortmund's new signing Erling Haaland struck a hat-trick as Lucien Favre's side beat Augsburg 5-3 a… https://t.co/0xqJoZpeQu 8 hours ago

Dr_No2_

b.zhenghan RT @ChannelNewsAsia: Dortmund's Haaland sparkles with hat-trick on debut https://t.co/2ePRu8KjKy https://t.co/WsJ1UONrmY 8 hours ago

TOISportsNews

TOI Sports News Borussia Dortmund's Haaland sparkles with hat-trick on debut https://t.co/nOyLKKutJx 10 hours ago

SportsbookBTC

Bitcoin Sportsbook 🥇 Dortmund's Haaland sparkles with hat-trick on debut https://t.co/pHID5t9WoC ⟶ via https://t.co/0I4IIflkwI https://t.co/kaRzLGm34i 10 hours ago

GoalShakers

Football Goals & Highlights Dortmund&#039;s Haaland sparkles with hat-trick on debut #SoccerNews #soccer #sports https://t.co/PQdZMvnxV1 10 hours ago

staronline

The Star Dortmund's Haaland sparkles with hat-trick on debut https://t.co/COaoZKmv4p https://t.co/COaoZKmv4p 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.