'One-in-100-year' storms trigger flash flooding in Australia

WorldNews Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
'One-in-100-year' storms trigger flash flooding in AustraliaFire-ravaged Australia is facing fresh misery after a storm described as a one-in-100-year event caused flash flooding across swathes of the east coast. Torrential rain doused some bushfires but it also caused major submersions in Brisbane and along the Gold Coast of Queensland on Friday and Saturday. Emergency services had to carry out at least three rescues, including two people who were caught in cars in swift moving water and a mother and child trapped after a tree toppled onto their vehicle. Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines Download now At least 50 homes have been reported flooded in Brisbane, while major highways, including a...
News video: Storms douse some of Australia's bushfire-hit areas

Storms douse some of Australia's bushfire-hit areas 01:10

 Parts of Australia's east coast were hit by severe storms on Saturday, dousing some of the bushfires that have devastated the region for months but causing road closures and flash flooding. Lauren Anthony reports.

