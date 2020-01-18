'One-in-100-year' storms trigger flash flooding in Australia

Saturday, 18 January 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

Fire-ravaged Australia is facing fresh misery after a storm described as a one-in-100-year event caused flash flooding across swathes of the east coast. Torrential rain doused some bushfires but it also caused major submersions in Fire-ravaged Australia is facing fresh misery after a storm described as a one-in-100-year event caused flash flooding across swathes of the east coast. Torrential rain doused some bushfires but it also caused major submersions in Brisbane and along the Gold Coast of Queensland on Friday and Saturday. Emergency services had to carry out at least three rescues, including two people who were caught in cars in swift moving water and a mother and child trapped after a tree toppled onto their vehicle. At least 50 homes have been reported flooded in Brisbane, while major highways, including a...


