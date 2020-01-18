Why will Hank Azaria no longer voice Apu in The Simpsons and will the character still be in the show?

Saturday, 18 January 2020 ( 16 hours ago )

Hank Azaria is stepping away from his role voicing the character of Apu in The Simpsons. (Picture: Getty/ FOX) Actor Hank Azaria, who voices the character of Kwik-E-Mart convenience-store owner Apu Nahasapeemapetilon in The Simpsons, has revealed that he will be stepping away from the role after two decades. The 55-year-old American star, who has been part of The Simpsons cast since the character of Apu was created in 1990, spoke to website Slashfilm to confirm his decision to no longer voice the character. Azaria also provides the voice for Simpsons' characters Moe Szyslak and Chief Wiggum, among others and so will not be leaving the show entirely, he will just no longer voice Apu. Why did...


