Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Johnson, No. 11 Louisville earn win at No. 3 Duke 79-73

Seattle Times Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Freshman David Johnson had a season-high 19 points and No. 11 Louisville hung on down the stretch to beat No. 3 Duke 79-73 on Saturday night in a key matchup in the Atlantic Coast Conference’s regular-season title chase. Malik Williams added two free throws with 16 seconds left and followed immediately […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Boris Johnson dodges question about royal family [Video]Boris Johnson dodges question about royal family

The Prime Minister refuses to answer a question about the royal family when asked during his visit to Stormont Castle in Belfast. Senior royals had a crisis meeting following the news that the Duke and..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:33Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.