ATLANTA (AP) — Police responded to an officer-involved shooting at one of Atlanta’s largest malls, as terrified shoppers scrambled to safety Saturday night. Atlanta police confirmed the shooting occurred at Lenox Square Mall in the city’s Buckhead neighborhood. No officers were injured, police said in a tweet. Police did not immediately release any additional details. […]

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Woman Wounded In Police-Involved Shooting In Slippery Rock Authorities are investigating after a woman was wounded in a police-involved shooting in Slippery Rock Township; KDKA's Jennifer Borrasso reports. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 02:14Published 20 hours ago Two arrested in connection to the assault on a Baltimore Police Sergeant The arrests stem from a since-viral video taken Friday at around midnight in West Baltimore that shows a group kicking an officer while he tries to arrest a suspect. Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR Duration: 02:36Published 1 day ago

Recent related news from verified sources Police shooting in South Beach; Miami Beach officer stabbed MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A shooting in Miami Beach’s tourist-filled South Beach neighborhood left a police officer injured with a stab wound and one other...

Seattle Times 1 week ago



Rapper, law enforcement shed light on Atlanta mall shooting ATLANTA (AP) — Statements from law enforcement officials and a Kentucky-based rapper are shedding more light on what led to a shooting that caused chaos...

Seattle Times 20 hours ago





Tweets about this