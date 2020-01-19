Global  

Suns overcome Smart’s record 11 3s, beat Celtics 123-119

Seattle Times Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
BOSTON (AP) — Devin Booker had 39 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists and the Phoenix Suns overcame a franchise-record 11 3-pointers by Boston’s Marcus Smart and beat the Celtics 123-119 on Saturday night. Deandre Ayton had 26 points and 15 rebounds and Mikal Bridges added a career-best 26 points for the Suns, who have […]
