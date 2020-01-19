Global  

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will no longer use 'royal highness' titles or receive public funds for royal duties

DNA Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who announced exit from the royal family almost ten days back will not use the "royal highness" titles as well as would no longer receive public funds for royal duties.
Credit: Geo Beats
News video: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Will Give Up 'Royal' Titles: Buckingham Palace

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Will Give Up 'Royal' Titles: Buckingham Palace 00:32

 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will give up their royal titles.

South Boston Royal Family Expert Weighs In On Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Departure [Video]South Boston Royal Family Expert Weighs In On Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Departure

WBZ-TV's Nick Emmons reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston

Big Changes Ahead For Britain's Royal Family [Video]Big Changes Ahead For Britain's Royal Family

Buckingham Palace and Queen Elizabeth unveiled a plan Saturday to allow Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, to give up their royal duties as they requested; Gwen Baumgardner reports for CBS2.

Credit: CBS 2 New York


Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Lose Royal Titles - Here's What This Means for Their Future

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will officially give up their royal titles as part of their transition to becoming private citizens. So, what does this mean for...
Just Jared

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will no longer use royal titles, Queen and palace announce

Queen Elizabeth and Buckingham Palace released a joint statement on Saturday, confirming that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will no longer use their royal...
FOXNews.com


Whitestar111

Fuller Horton RT @THR: Buckingham Palace says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will no longer use the titles "royal highness" or receive public funds after… 2 seconds ago

Curtis44967825

Curtis RT @TomFitton: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle STILL call themselves 'Their Royal Highnesses' in statement on https://t.co/IYwCUkZiga minute… 8 seconds ago

kat2020maga

PATRIOT 4 TRUMP❌ RT @Wyn1745: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will no longer use royal titles, Queen and Buckingham Palace announce. The🤡systematic destruction.… 29 seconds ago

RenegadeLady2

Duchess Renegade Lady RT @78esmerelda: A staggering 90% of (18,666) voters in a Daily Express poll demand that Meghan and Harry should be stripped of their royal… 34 seconds ago

RatKron

KronRatty So wheres the nation's 🇬🇧 REPARATIONS for tax payers money invested into Harry and Meghan? Prince Harry and Megha… https://t.co/hhVUJJh9Ia 36 seconds ago

jumpouttheboat

Ey Wade In a personal statement of her own, the queen recognized the “intense scrutiny” her grandson and his wife have face… https://t.co/55Z8TJbW5t 1 minute ago

SHlELDSCARTER

ambie wambie RT @EdwardTHardy: @RoyalFamily Prince Andrew didn't lose his HRH title for hanging out with a convicted paedophile but Prince Harry and Meg… 1 minute ago

