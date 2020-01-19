Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will no longer use 'royal highness' titles or receive public funds for royal duties

Fuller Horton RT @THR: Buckingham Palace says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will no longer use the titles "royal highness" or receive public funds after… 2 seconds ago Curtis RT @TomFitton: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle STILL call themselves 'Their Royal Highnesses' in statement on https://t.co/IYwCUkZiga minute… 8 seconds ago PATRIOT 4 TRUMP❌ RT @Wyn1745: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will no longer use royal titles, Queen and Buckingham Palace announce. The🤡systematic destruction.… 29 seconds ago Duchess Renegade Lady RT @78esmerelda: A staggering 90% of (18,666) voters in a Daily Express poll demand that Meghan and Harry should be stripped of their royal… 34 seconds ago KronRatty So wheres the nation's 🇬🇧 REPARATIONS for tax payers money invested into Harry and Meghan? Prince Harry and Megha… https://t.co/hhVUJJh9Ia 36 seconds ago Ey Wade In a personal statement of her own, the queen recognized the “intense scrutiny” her grandson and his wife have face… https://t.co/55Z8TJbW5t 1 minute ago ambie wambie RT @EdwardTHardy: @RoyalFamily Prince Andrew didn't lose his HRH title for hanging out with a convicted paedophile but Prince Harry and Meg… 1 minute ago