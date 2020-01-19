Global  

Tatar scores in shootout, Canadiens beat Vegas 5-4

Seattle Times Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
MONTREAL (AP) — Tomas Tatar scored in the fourth round of a shootout as the Montreal Canadiens held on for a 5-4 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night. Nick Cousins scored twice, and Ilya Kovalchuk and Joel Armia each scored once for the Canadiens (22-21-7), who have won four of their last […]
