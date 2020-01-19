Tobias Harris’ late 3 seals Sixers’ win over Knicks

Sunday, 19 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — Tobias Harris hit a go-ahead 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter, Ben Simmons had 21 points and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the New York Knicks 90-87 on Saturday night for their third straight victory. Josh Richardson added 18 points and reserve Furkan Korkmaz scored 17 for the 76ers, who snapped a […]


