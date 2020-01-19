Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Tobias Harris’ late 3 seals Sixers’ win over Knicks

Seattle Times Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Tobias Harris hit a go-ahead 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter, Ben Simmons had 21 points and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the New York Knicks 90-87 on Saturday night for their third straight victory. Josh Richardson added 18 points and reserve Furkan Korkmaz scored 17 for the 76ers, who snapped a […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Tobias Harris' late 3 seals Sixers' win over Knicks

Tobias Harris' late 3 seals Sixers' win over KnicksTobias Harris' late 3 seals Sixers' win over Knicks
FOX Sports


Tweets about this

inquirerdotnet

Inquirer RT @INQUIRERSports: Tobias Harris hit a go-ahead 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter and Philadelphia beat the New York Knicks for its thi… 6 days ago

INQUIRERSports

INQUIRER Sports Tobias Harris hit a go-ahead 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter and Philadelphia beat the New York Knicks for its… https://t.co/DskAo0fJNm 6 days ago

miamidogsitter

Francine Prater Tobias Harris' late 3 seals Sixers' win over Knicks https://t.co/1DUSzHukql 6 days ago

greene_roger

Roger Greene #TobiasHarris' late 3 seals #Sixers' win over Knicks https://t.co/iTosOc3Z27 #SixersWin 6 days ago

truebluefan

Roger Greene #TobiasHarris' late 3 seals #Sixers' win over Knicks https://t.co/s86duY9hPV #SixersWin 6 days ago

truebluefan58

Sportstwo #TobiasHarris' late 3 seals #Sixers' win over Knicks https://t.co/MOP07MTCDO #SixersWin 6 days ago

INQUIRERSports

INQUIRER Sports Tobias Harris’ late 3 seals Sixers’ win over Knicks https://t.co/vKEpHMi9N7 1 week ago

delcotimes

Delco Times RT @PhilHeron: Tobias Harris' late 3 seals #Sixers' win over Knicks https://t.co/pJ9JBbeZt1 via @delcotimes 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.