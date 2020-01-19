Toews shines as Blackhawks beat Maple Leafs 6-2

Sunday, 19 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

TORONTO (AP) — Jonathan Toews had two goals and two assists, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-2 on Saturday night for their fourth consecutive victory. Dominik Kubalik added two goals and an assist for Chicago (23-20-6), which improved to 11-5 in its last 16 games. Drake Caggiula had a goal and […] 👓 View full article

