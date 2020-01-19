Global  

Toews shines as Blackhawks beat Maple Leafs 6-2

Seattle Times Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
TORONTO (AP) — Jonathan Toews had two goals and two assists, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-2 on Saturday night for their fourth consecutive victory. Dominik Kubalik added two goals and an assist for Chicago (23-20-6), which improved to 11-5 in its last 16 games. Drake Caggiula had a goal and […]
Blackhawks visit the Maple Leafs after Smith's 2-goal game

Chicago visits the Toronto Maple Leafs after Zack Smith scored two goals in the Blackhawks' 4-1 victory against the Canadiens
FOX Sports Also reported by •CBC.ca

