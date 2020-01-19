Global  

Paras Chhabra planned wedding with Akanksha Puri after 'Bigg Boss 13' stint

DNA Sunday, 19 January 2020
Paras Chhabra told Salman Khan in Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar episode that he does not want to continue his relationship with Akanksha Puri
Bigg Boss 13: 'Did not tell him to kiss a girl,' Paras Chhabra's girlfriend, Akanksha Puri, opens up on his flirtatious behaviour with Mahira Sharma

Earlier as well, Akanksha Puri had expressed her disappointment over Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma's kissing shot, which was highlighted in of the Bigg Boss...
Bollywood Life Also reported by •DNASifyZee News

Bigg Boss 13: Akanksha Puri spills the beans on her marriage plans with Paras Chhabra, says, 'I'm just waiting for him to come out'

Bigg Boss 13: Akanksha Puri talks about her marriage plans with Paras Chhabra and said that she is just waiting for him to come outside the Bigg Boss house
Bollywood Life Also reported by •Zee News

