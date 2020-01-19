Paras Chhabra planned wedding with Akanksha Puri after 'Bigg Boss 13' stint

Bigg Boss 13: Akanksha Puri spills the beans on her marriage plans with Paras Chhabra, says, 'I'm just waiting for him to come out'

Bigg Boss 13: Akanksha Puri talks about her marriage plans with Paras Chhabra and said that she is just waiting for him to come outside the Bigg Boss house

Bollywood Life 9 hours ago