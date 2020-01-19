Small earthquake felt in Anchorage, Eagle River, center says

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — People in Anchorage and Eagle River reported feeling a minor earthquake Saturday, the Alaska Earthquake Center said. The magnitude 3.4 earthquake hit at 4:48 p.m. in the Cook Inlet region, the center said. The earthquake had a depth of about 30 miles (48 km). The center said it believes the earthquake […]



