Small earthquake felt in Anchorage, Eagle River, center says

Seattle Times Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — People in Anchorage and Eagle River reported feeling a minor earthquake Saturday, the Alaska Earthquake Center said. The magnitude 3.4 earthquake hit at 4:48 p.m. in the Cook Inlet region, the center said. The earthquake had a depth of about 30 miles (48 km). The center said it believes the earthquake […]
Recent related news from verified sources

4.5 magnitude earthquake shakes southern Kansas

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — A small earthquake was reported in southern Kansas on Sunday. The U.S. Geological Survey said a magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck about 2...
Seattle Times

Anchorage School District weighing cost of earthquake relief

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Negotiations between the Anchorage School District and the federal government over earthquake damage relief could result in the...
Seattle Times

