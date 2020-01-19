Global  

Popyrin primed for clash with childhood hero Tsonga

The Age Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
Popyrin primed for clash with childhood hero TsongaAlexei Popyrin was just eight years old when his first-round Australian Open opponent, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, made his remarkable run to the 2008 final.
