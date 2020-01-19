Popyrin primed for clash with childhood hero Tsonga Sunday, 19 January 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Alexei Popyrin was just eight years old when his first-round Australian Open opponent, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, made his remarkable run to the 2008 final. Alexei Popyrin was just eight years old when his first-round Australian Open opponent, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, made his remarkable run to the 2008 final. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Tennis Headlines Melbourne (Australia) Age - Tennis: Popyrin primed for clash with childhood hero Tsonga. More #tennis news: https://t.co/axHoJyvkBY 2 days ago Ryan Eckford RT @samphillips06: An 8-year-old Alexei Popyrin watched Jo-Wilfried Tsonga make his run to the ‘08 #AusOpen final from his Sydney couch. T… 2 days ago Sam Phillips An 8-year-old Alexei Popyrin watched Jo-Wilfried Tsonga make his run to the ‘08 #AusOpen final from his Sydney couc… https://t.co/QACF8XYC1V 2 days ago worlddaily Alexei Popyrin primed for clash with childhood hero Jo-Wilfried Tsonga https://t.co/X3Q5l2cQvk https://t.co/Q76bsxB97k 2 days ago