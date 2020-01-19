Global  

Factbox: New coronavirus outbreak in Chinese city of Wuhan

Reuters Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
Chinese authorities and the World Health Organization (WHO) say a new strain of coronavirus is behind the outbreak of pneumonia in the central city of Wuhan, which has erupted just ahead of the Lunar New Year, the country's biggest festival.
 China reported four more cases of pneumonia believed to be caused by a new coronavirus strain. It's caused rising concern globally that a disease health officials do not yet fully understand could spread during a key holiday period. According to Reuters, the new virus was discovered in the central...

Thailand reports case of coronavirus from China

BANGKOK (AP) — A Chinese visitor to Thailand has been confirmed to be infected with a new strain of coronavirus that has been linked to a pneumonia outbreak in...
WorldNews

China reports new cases in Wuhan virus outbreak

Chinese health authorities said on Saturday they had discovered four more cases of pneumonia following an outbreak of what is believed to be a new coronavirus...
Reuters

