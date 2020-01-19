Global  

7 missing, over 150 rescued after Nepal avalanche

Hindu Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
The incessant snowfall caused the avalanche near a popular trekking route in the Himalayan country. The area is close to the base camp for Annapurna, one of the highest peaks in the Himalayas.
4 South Koreans, 3 Nepali guides missing in Nepal avalanche

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — An avalanche swept a popular trekking route in Nepal’s mountains, leaving at least four South Koreans and three Nepali guides...
Seattle Times Also reported by •SifyReutersThe AgeRIA Nov.

Nepal avalanche: Over 200 people rescued, several feared trapped

The Nepal police informed that among the trekkers most of them were citizens of South Korea and China. However, the total number of people missing is still not...
Zee News Also reported by •BBC NewsSeattle Times

SudarshanSampa2

Sudarshan RT @the_hindu: Four South Koreans and three Nepali guides remain missing following an avalanche near the Annapurna mountain range, while ov… 2 minutes ago

the_hindu

The Hindu Four South Koreans and three Nepali guides remain missing following an avalanche near the Annapurna mountain range,… https://t.co/SUXqnrhtwg 11 minutes ago

brhmmlk93_malik

MD TAUSEEF IBRAHIM 7 missing, over 150 rescued after Nepal avalanche https://t.co/wFn2leIEdw 37 minutes ago

OmmcomNews

Ommcom News Four South Koreans and three Nepali guides remain missing following an #avalanche near the Annapurna mountain range… https://t.co/Q6QYmGpufr 51 minutes ago

Deplorado

Deplorado RT @MarkGeistSWP: It is a dangerous job serving this country. Our brave young women and men do it with integrity and honor not expecting an… 14 hours ago

