Conor McGregor beats Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds at UFC 246 in Las Vegas

BBC News Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
Conor McGregor makes a winning return with a first-round victory over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 in Las Vegas.
News video: McGregor set to return to octogon after making weight for UFC 246

McGregor set to return to octogon after making weight for UFC 246

 Conor McGregor excited to return to octagon at UFC 246 after making weight for welterweight fight with Donald Cerrone

Conor McGregor Seems To Have Bounced Back From A Series Of Mistakes [Video]Conor McGregor Seems To Have Bounced Back From A Series Of Mistakes

After Conor McGregor lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov he made a lot of mistakes. McGregor became violent, throwing a metal dolly at a bus, smashing a window and injuring UFC athletes. According to Business..

Conor McGregor Said He Never Spoke To Tyson Fury About Training Him For The UFC [Video]Conor McGregor Said He Never Spoke To Tyson Fury About Training Him For The UFC

Tyson Fury announced last year he would switch from boxing to mixed-martial arts. He said: "I've been speaking to Conor about it and he will train me.” According to Business Insider, after the..

Conor McGregor beats Donald Cerrone in first round at UFC 246 in Las Vegas

Conor McGregor makes a winning return with a first-round victory over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 in Las Vegas.
Conor McGregor shows his class by embracing Donald Cerrone’s grandmother after mauling ‘Cowboy’ at UFC 246

Conor McGregor continued his humble approach to his UFC comeback long after the fight was done with a show of respect to Donald Cerrone’s grandmother. McGregor...
spaceyumecowboi

夢nathz RT @spectatorindex: UFC: Conor McGregor beats Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in 46 seconds 49 seconds ago

goss_ie

Goss.ie Conor McGregor beats Donald Cerrone in 40 SECONDS in comeback fight https://t.co/BGS7jVcvkI https://t.co/E0bNM6HdDV 2 minutes ago

meganholly98

Megan 🔮✨ RT @Oddschanger: THE KING IS BACK!!!! 👑 Conor McGregor beats Donald Cerrone by TKO inside the first 40 seconds! WOW. #UFC246 https://t.c… 2 minutes ago

fredie4k

Rick RT @SkyNews: UFC 246: Conor McGregor beats Donald Cerrone in just 40 seconds https://t.co/JgYIdvNnRV 3 minutes ago

norfldn55

Nick The Cowboy went down quicker than a cowboy in Brokeback Mountain https://t.co/jikscdMzJW 4 minutes ago

LIHF_Living

Low Inflammation, High Fat Living When you focus on becoming a better person rather than being a complete c#nt you can achieve amazing things.. https://t.co/wjG9qhzZmy 7 minutes ago

Hoylab09

loviee Brilliant Conor McGregor beats Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in under 40 seconds at UFC 246' | via @telegraph https://t.co/KPTA8wUzCH 7 minutes ago

AnalyticaGlobal

Global Analytica UFC 246: Conor McGregor beats Donald Cerrone in just 40 seconds https://t.co/mh5lPqcu0E 7 minutes ago

